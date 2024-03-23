Sweet Tea Is Your Secret Ingredient For Juicy And Flavorful Fried Chicken

Cornbread and a pat of butter, chicken and dumplings, peach cobbler and vanilla ice cream — there are some combinations in the South that you simply can't separate, and fried chicken and sweet tea are prime examples. A bite of crispy chicken always goes down well with a sip of chilled black tea, but it's even better when steeped in it.

Yes, we know the combination sounds ludicrously Southern, almost stereotypically so, but walk with us: Imagine juicy, tender fried chicken with smooth hints of sweetness and a robust earthiness that envelops the whole dish. It sounds simplistic, but a good pitcher of sweet tea is all you need to make that a reality. Black tea is chock-full of tannins, a group of chemical compounds found in leaves, bark, fruits, and wine. Aside from providing flavor and texture, tannins break down the protein in the muscle fiber of meat, lending chicken a supple mouthfeel.

You can opt for store-bought tea, but brewing your own allows you to control the sugar content and how long it's steeped. When making the tea itself, the best time to sweeten your homemade iced tea is while it's still hot. Once it's cooled to room temperature, douse your chicken in it and marinate for at least 24 hours. You can leave it for longer, but note that it'll be sweeter if you do. After it's done soaking, fry it up like normal and enjoy.