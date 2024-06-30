Skip The Mayo In Your Next Coleslaw For An Even Crunchier Texture

Coleslaw is the ultimate cool and crunchy side for any cookout, potluck, picnic. It's a must-have for any food occasion that features crispy fried chicken or the smoky flavors of barbecue. No doubt you're familiar with the creamy, mayo-based slaws that are a fixture of everything from mom's backyard to Kentucky Fried Chicken meal deals, and mayo is indeed a key ingredient in our top-rated homemade coleslaw dressing. However, what you may not know is that mayonnaise is actually entirely optional when it comes to creating this classic cabbage salad. In fact, the origins of coleslaw are decidedly lacking in mayo.

The history of coleslaw can be traced all the way back to ancient Rome, where a meal that consisted of cabbage, eggs, vinegar, and a variety of spices was commonly consumed. The version of coleslaw we know and love today has its roots in the Netherlands, where it was first made from shredded cabbage, melted butter, vinegar, and oil. There have been many variations across the years, and while the one constant is typically cabbage, other hearty veggies like brussels sprouts, carrots, kale, and broccoli stems have all become popular slaw bases in recent years. Of course, you always need a dressing of some kind, but just remember that it doesn't have to be mayonnaise — if you're trying to keep things as crunchy as possible, vinaigrette is a good way to go.