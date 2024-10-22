Meghan Markle's Unique Secret Ingredient For Banana Bread

Markle didn't give away her secret recipe, so we don't know which form of ginger she chooses to flavor her banana bread. Luckily, though, there are a few delicious ways to incorporate the spice into baked goods. You can buy ginger fresh, in root form, and finely mince and mix it into banana bread batter for the spiciest flavor; 1 tablespoon is a good starting point.

Ground ginger, the dried and powdered form of the root, can be easily mixed into batter as well. A blend of ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg will turn your regular old banana bread into gingerbread banana bread — it works surprisingly well! With a good quality powdered version, like Simply Organic Ground Ginger Root, you'll only need 1/2 teaspoon for the flavor to come through.

If you prefer your bread with mix-ins, try adding crystalized ginger. The pieces are soft, sticky, chewy, sweet, and spicy. One-third cup of finely chopped crystalized ginger complements a chocolate chip banana bread batter perfectly. You can even save yourself some knife work and buy NOW Foods Organic Crystallized Ginger Dices online.

Any of your go-to recipes will work for this simple twist to elevate banana bread. When it comes to how to store banana bread, keeping it in an air-tight container will preserve it for a few days, while tightly wrapped bread will last for up to a week in the fridge.