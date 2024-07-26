For Extra Flavorful Banana Bread, You Need More Of The Main Ingredient

Banana bread is the crowd-pleasing choice when it comes to repurposing overripe bananas. Bananas may be the foundation of a simple dump-it banana bread recipe, but their fruity flavor is often obscured by sweeteners, flour, and additional mix-ins. The best way to make your banana bread live up to its name is by adding more bananas.

If your recipe calls for three ripe bananas, like this brown butter banana bread recipe, try adding an extra two bananas for a major flavor upgrade. The trick to adding more bananas without adjusting the proportions of the other ingredients in your favorite banana bread recipe is to make a banana reduction. It may sound fancy, but all a banana reduction entails is mashing bananas up in a saucepan to release their juices, then simmering them to reduce their volume.

Reducing the bananas for a few minutes will intensify their flavor while also caramelizing their sugars for even more depth. Plus, it'll compress their flesh into a thick, syrupy mash to which you'll add your wet and dry ingredients. You don't even have to dirty a mixing bowl, opting instead to add all of your ingredients to the pot you've used to reduce your bananas before pouring the batter into a loaf pan and baking it. Extra bananas will also improve the consistency of your banana bread's crumb with extra moisture to keep your loaf from drying out in the oven.