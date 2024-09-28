How To Store Your Banana Bread Correctly For A Fresh Bite Every Time

Making banana bread is one of the best ways to use up leftover bananas. It's sweet, slightly fruity, and easily customizable. But for all of these benefits, there is one major drawback: It doesn't stay fresh as long as we would like it to. This quick bread is moist. After all, it's typically made with ingredients like eggs, yogurt, butter, and of course, mashed fruit, which means it has a propensity to mold relatively quickly.

While you can leave your banana bread on the countertop, which will preserve its flavor and moist consistency, it is the most short-lived way to preserve it. You can place it in an airtight container, whether that's a resealable freezer bag or food prep container, or wrap it up in plastic wrap and leave it on your counter for up to four days.

If you refrigerate your bread, you will have to sacrifice some of its texture and flavor, but it will stay safe to eat for about a week. Like the countertop storage method, you'll want to wrap your bread up well, since this will prevent any pesky fridge odor from infiltrating your banana bread.

You also have the option to freeze your banana bread for up to three months before it's time to toss it. Just be sure to wrap it tightly with aluminum foil or parchment before placing it in a freezer bag. This will help lock out those lingering smells and keep your loaf tasting fresh.