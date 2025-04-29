Our Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe Is Simply Decadent

It's hard to beat a classic gooey chocolate chip cookie. Besides being the perfect treat for chocolate-lovers, the base recipe can be changed, upgraded, and manipulated to include all kinds of ingredients from nutty tahini to sea salt or even rum. The cookies usually feature bittersweet chocolate chips, which are neither too sweet nor too bitter and melt perfectly into the sugary cookie base. For most, the bittersweet chocolate is enough to satisfy a chocolate craving, but for real chocolate lovers, that envelope could be pushed just a little bit further.

This dark chocolate chip cookie recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, is a chocolate-lover's ultimate decadent dessert. We mix dark chocolate chips into a dense and fudgy cocoa base for a soft, chewy, melty dark chocolate treat. For a finishing touch, flaky sea salt is sprinkled across the warm cookies for just a little bit of savory flavor. The cookies come together in less than 30 minutes, and the result is a sophisticated melty, sweet, ever-so-slightly bitter, and just a touch salty cookie that's perfect for pairing with bourbon or red wine