Enhance Chocolate Chip Cookies With One Sweet, Boozy Ingredient

There's no better recipe to have in your home-baking portfolio than a good chocolate chip cookie recipe – or multiple, with different upgrades or unexpected ingredients. Sweet cookies plus gooey chocolate chips right out of the oven equals instant crowd-pleaser. While already perfect in their simplest form, you can riff on chocolate chips in infinite ways, whether you add peanut butter, two times the chocolate, or even olive oil for layered flavors and soft texture.

One update, however, guarantees to amplify all of the pre-existing deliciousness in your cookies: rum. Don't worry about booziness coming across in your finished product. While it's true that 100% of the alcohol you might incorporate into a recipe won't burn off in that heat, you will lose a good portion of it and, importantly, you're using a very small amount in the overall mixture — just 1½ to 2 tablespoons. Instead of boozy flavors, you'll get the more complex sweetness of rum, which can include vanilla, honey, brown sugar, and caramel. Imagine being able to add all of those complementary, delectable characteristics to your cookies with one ingredient. The warmth of the rum will also embolden the richness of your chocolate chips, the sweetness of your sugar, and the soft saltiness of your butter.