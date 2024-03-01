The Easy Addition For Double The Cocoa In Chocolate Chip Cookies

There's chocolate chip cookies, and then there's super-duper chocolate chip cookies. The mouthwatering term "double-chocolate" could mean adding extra chunks of baking chocolate or tossing in different types of chocolates, such as white chocolate or even fudge. But, there's a much simpler way to get a bonus chocolate blast in your cookies without the risk of unpredictable texture or flavor implosions. It's one of the rawest forms of chocolate and can be stirred into cookie batter in mere seconds: finely powdered cocoa

Created from roasted, ground cacao solids after most of the cocoa butter has been removed, cocoa powder harbors concentrated amounts of pure chocolate flavor that can instantly upgrade your cookies. Make no mistake: this is double chocolate bliss in every bite, so you'll be taking rich, warm, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chip cookies to new culinary heights.

Baking with cocoa powder is easily accomplished by adapting a great chocolate chip cookie recipe and replacing a portion of the flour with cocoa powder. They have a similar consistency, so it's unlikely to alter the consistency of the cookies — unless you choose the wrong kind of cocoa.