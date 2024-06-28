Give Butter A Break And Try Olive Oil In Your Chocolate Chip Cookies

Everyone loves a buttery chocolate chip cookie, but for those who want to hit the brakes on butter and try something new, olive oil is the perfect swap. Olive oil is used across many baked goods and desserts, from olive oil cakes to ice cream to chocolate bars, and its flavor can range from fruity to nutty to bitter, all of which can, when wielded properly, complement the sweetness of baked goods aptly. Olive oil also tends to be associated with sophistication, so adding it to your typically humble chocolate chip cookies can elevate their taste (or at least perception). Adding an extra light olive oil in place of butter may be the less noticeable swap in terms of flavor, whereas a robust extra virgin olive oil may appeal to those who want the taste of the olive oil to shine within the cookie.

Olive oil can also be a boon to the texture of chocolate chip cookies, depending on your preferred consistency. The oil helps to achieve the perfect tenderness when used in baked goods, ensuring the centers of the cookies stay soft. This is because moisture is practically a guarantee when baking with olive oil; it is liquid at room temperature, so even after baking moisture is present. Chocolate chip cookies made with a little extra virgin olive oil or a lighter choice are sure to satisfy those whose tastes draw them away from drier, crumblier varieties.