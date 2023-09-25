Here's How Long It Takes For Alcohol To Cook Out Of A Dish

It's natural to assume that when you add a splash of white wine or brandy to a dish, the alcohol burns off quickly with none remaining in the final dish. After a few moments in the heat of the pan, it's all flavor and no booze, right? That myth has seemed to prevail in the kitchen for many years, but unfortunately, it's just that: a myth.

Alcohol actually takes much longer to cook out of a dish than might be expected. While there are many factors that go into this, including the type of dish you're making, the ingredients used, and how and at what temperature it's being cooked, you're going to need much more than a few minutes of simmering to burn off the alcohol. Most of the alcohol we use for cooking, whether that's cooking with wine, cooking with beer, or cooking with a spirit, it can take up to three hours for all of the alcohol to cook out. That means that in recipes with shorter cook times that include some sort of booze, there are at least trace amounts of alcohol remaining when the food hits your plate.