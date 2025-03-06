Why Dark Chocolate And Bourbon Are A Match Made In Heaven
Bourbon and chocolate may not seem like they have much in common considering their physical elements, flavor profiles, and common uses. However, chocolate-infused and flavored alcohols are nothing new, whether it's a cocktail like a chocolate Manhattan or using cacao nibs for a rich bourbon infusion. Indeed, chocolate and the classic American whiskey are a better combination than you might assume. To better understand why bourbon and dark chocolate are a perfect pairing, we spoke with Nicole Patel, an award-winning chocolatier and founder of Delysia Chocolatier in Austin, Texas.
"Bourbon and chocolate create a harmonious pairing due to their shared deep, warm notes and complex flavors," says Patel, who emphasises that both "feature caramel, vanilla, and toasted oak undertones, which complement each other beautifully." Patel remarks that the bitter notes found in dark chocolate especially help to balance the sweet and warming notes of bourbon, "while the rich, velvety texture of chocolate enhances the smooth, slightly viscous mouthfeel of bourbon."
Common flavor notes of spices, like nutmeg and cinnamon, found in bourbon "bring out similar flavors in chocolate, especially in spiced or nut-infused varieties," the chocolatier details. "This contrast of heat and coolness, along with the slow-sipping and savoring nature of both, makes them a perfect match for an indulgent, luxurious tasting experience." When embarking on a pairing journey at home, Patel encourages us to "indulge in the full sensory experience—exploring the textures, aromas, and layers of flavor that emerge with different bourbon and chocolate combinations."
Bourbon pairs well with more than just plain chocolate
While she prefers dark chocolate with bourbon, Nicole Patel mentions that due to the drink's versatility, bourbon can pair nicely with other types of chocolate as well. "Bourbon's complexity allows it to enhance the unique characteristics of each chocolate type," she explains. "Its inherent sweetness, combined with spicy, woody, and caramel undertones, creates a balanced contrast with the cacao's bitterness, while also complementing the creamy richness of milk chocolate or the indulgent sweetness of white chocolate."
Not only limited to plain chocolate, bourbon also makes a lovely partner for enjoying "flavor-infused chocolates, such as those with nuts, fruit, or spices," Patel shares. Additionally, bourbon's flavor profile can elevate "the intricate flavors of the chocolate, whether it's a nutty praline truffle or a fruity ganache." Focusing on not only taste but also texture, Patel says bourbon's "smooth mouthfeel and slightly sweet finish work well to refresh the palate after each bite of chocolate."
For those unsure where to begin, our guide to the best bourbon and chocolate pairings is sure to inspire you. If you are intimidated by a big glass of the amber spirit on its own but still crave the flavorful pairing, start with a boozy chocolate bar that makes bourbon dreams a reality. For another way to enjoy a combination of the two without breaking out the cocktail shaker, try our chocolate bourbon cherry cookie recipe.