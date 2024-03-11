10 Best Bourbon And Chocolate Pairings, According To A Spirits Expert

A great pairing is like a wedding. The qualities that a couple share can often be what binds them. Also, a splash of booze and a cheeky bit of chocolate can be part of the fun.

Throughout its production, bourbon gains flavors, aromas, and texture from the various production stages. The proportions of grains in a mash bill, the strain of yeast that ferments it, the type of oak, and the duration of the aging all impart characteristics that make no two bourbons identical. Some taste like rich caramel or vanilla, or even fruit or nuts. This makes chocolate a great pairing, equally compatible with all the most common tasting notes for bourbon.

But, with all great pairings, selection is key and some marriages are stronger than others. Chocolate in its purest form brings a lot to the table, including fat, sweetness, and roasty richness, and can be equally as diverse as bourbons. By carefully matching bourbons with chocolate that contrasts, complements, or cuts through, a good pairing becomes greater than the sum of its parts. As a brand ambassador and marketer, I trained staff and customers in matching food with spirits and designed pairing menus for a cruise ship, and in my opinion, the bourbon and chocolate combo is one of my favorite journeys to take.