10 Best Cherry Whiskeys

When many imagine using a cherry to improve their drink of choice, they probably picture a scarlet maraschino in their cocktail, or adding a cherry to liven up a glass of sparkling wine. Whiskey lovers need not get too inventive, however, as there are several delicious whiskeys out there that come already augmented with a spark of cherry's distinctive flavor. Cherry whiskeys are a popular breed of flavored whiskey that presents novel opportunities for both sipping and mixing. For new consumers, flavored spirits can create an appealing entry point to whiskey. For others, it offers a chance to diversify their liquor cabinet.

It's a tricky balancing act, creating a satisfying cherry whiskey that presents the wood-enhanced grain spirit that whets the appetite of whiskey connoisseurs while presenting enough cherry flavor to set the spirit apart. Cherry brings some sweetness, but adding too much sweetness can push a liquor into the realm of liqueurs. There is a difference between liquor and liqueur, and cherry liqueur is not the same as cherry-flavored whiskey.

I've worked in marketing and sales for spirits for several years, and understand what different products can offer different consumers. I've taken a look at the best cherry whiskeys out there and curated a list of those that stand out. Cherry whiskeys that boast popularity and awards, exhibit quality, or best suit a particular occasion prove themselves to be worth a dram.