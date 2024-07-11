The Best Chocolate To Use For A Rich Bourbon Infusion

Though infusing bourbon may sound like a fancy move reserved for bartending professionals, you, too, can build texture and create new flavors with the bourbon bottles you have stashed behind your home bar. From infusing bourbon with figs to infusing bourbon with vanilla, choices are plentiful once you begin to tinker with ingredients to flavor booze and upgrade bourbon at home. We like to bring chocolate into the equation, and cocoa nibs are one of the best ways to develop a smooth, silky mouthfeel that can be served on the rocks or used to make tasty cocktails.

Nibs offer the unsweetened, roasted flavors of chocolate that can complement common tasting notes of bourbon. Unlike sweeter pieces of chocolate, cacao nibs deliver earthier, nutty notes. While chomping down on these nibs might not be for everyone, this palate can complement sips of bourbon, as the small pieces of dried, fermented raw cocoa beans can enhance even a subpar bottle. Plus, without extra sugar, cacao nibs put more power in your hands when creating the infusions of your tasting fantasies.

Sample the bourbon you have at home before infusing it with any ingredients so that you can make informed choices about which kind of flavors you want to highlight. While there are many different kinds of bourbon to experiment with, look for a 90 or 95-proof bourbon with chocolate-tasting notes for optimal richness.