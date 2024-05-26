How To Choose The Best Figs For Infusing Bourbon

Some would say bourbon is best enjoyed in isolation with nary a drop of water or dash of mixer to adulterate the flavor the distiller intends to impart. Others enjoy a dram of water to loosen the flavor or even a bit of Italian vermouth and some bitters stirred with ice to make a fine Manhattan. There are no right or wrong ways to enjoy bourbon, but there are some overlooked ones. Perchance at the top of the list would be infusing bourbon before imbibing. Spices make a fine addition as do fruit, and one of the best accents can be found in the humble fig. The sweet syconium has flavors that match the corn-based spirit, each amplifying and accentuating the other.

But figs are no monolith, so deciding which variety to use can be a conundrum. While fresh figs are delicious, the mild flavor they present is best left for consuming solo, so eliminate them from the pile. That leaves the more concentrated flavor of dried figs of which there are still several flavors. Black Mission figs offer a deep and ruddy flavor that is potently sweet. Turkish figs are a bit milder, but packed with a fruity flavor. Such a diversion of flavors offers a delicious opportunity: Use both. The bourbon takes on a complex flavor profile that amplifies its natural sweetness while adding subtle fruit notes that round out the overall taste.