Infuse Bourbon With Vanilla Bean For A Sweeter Touch

Infusing liquor is one of the simplest ways to instantly take your mixology game to the next level — and if you haven't met vanilla bean-infused bourbon before, allow us the pleasure of introducing you two. Sweet-buttery vanilla beans meet smoky, woody, baking spice-forward bourbon for a when-worlds-collide "good cop, bad cop" moment that'll leave cocktail fans thirsty for more. Plus, vanilla bean as an ingredient is simple to prepare and easy to remove from the bourbon once it's finished infusing.

All it takes is a few whole vanilla beans and a (sterilized) wide-mouthed Mason jar with a lid. Two vanilla beans per 8 ounces of bourbon is a good jumping-off point. That means that for a full 750ml bottle of bourbon, you'd want to use about six whole vanilla bean pods. To increase the surface area of your beans (and therefore increase the infusion), grab a sharp knife and split your beans down the middle, exposing the gooey, flavorful insides. Depending on the thickness of your beans, you might even be able to slice them vertically a second time, creating even more exposed surface area.

Infusing bourbon melds flavors together for a brew that's greater than the sum of its parts. To achieve a smoky vanilla profile, Evan Williams Black Label, Jim Beam, or Maker's Mark are all good budget-friendly bourbons. For a smoother, sweeter liquor, Four Roses and Eagle Rare 10 Year are both excellent fits.