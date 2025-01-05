The Boozy Chocolate Bar That Makes Bourbon Dreams A Reality
Confections filled with alcohol are as ubiquitous with the holidays as Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You." But decades ago, while cringing through your first bite of boozy chocolate, you may have been put off by its potent flavor. We were curious whether alcohol-fused candy bars improved in recent years, or at least with our aging palates. So we got to work munching and ranking seven whiskey chocolate bars from worst to best to see if any reigned supreme.
All in all, there were redeeming qualities about many of the boozy chocolate bars we tasted –- proving the liquor-candy-bar technology has come a long way –- but the Ritual Bourbon Barrel Aged 75% was our favorite. Unlike the pockets of gooey alcohol that come in those bottle-shaped chocolates that may have turned you off from the concept completely, Ritual's bourbon barrel-aged chocolate looks and acts more like a candy bar, well, one that's been aged in decommissioned bourbon barrels. The cocoa nibs in this bar rest in High West Distillery bourbon barrels for about six months, which results in rich, whiskey-forward chocolate with distinct notes of caramel and oak that play off beautifully with the sweet chocolate.
Boozy chocolate bars become sophisticated
Even though the cocoa nibs in Ritual Bourbon Barrel Aged 75% are aged in whiskey barrels, no alcohol is listed in the ingredients list; instead, the bars are said to be comprised of a simple mix of cacao, organic cane sugar, and organic cocoa butter. Secondly, this is a very sophisticated, high-end chocolate with limited releases, due to the unique aging process of the cacao nibs and the fact that it's done at a distinct, local distillery in Park City, Utah. These chocolate bars cost $16 a pop, so you're not likely to find a basket of them sitting around at your uncle's New Year's Party.
If you're of age, we recommend pairing your chocolate with whiskey. Despite what the early aughts might have you believe, bourbon and chocolate are a sublime combination because of their complementary flavor profiles. Whiskey profiles range from fruit to nuts to caramel, just as chocolates do too. When testing out pairings, we recommend checking the tasting notes of the whiskey you choose, but a good rule of thumb is to start with lighter whiskies that pair well with sweeter chocolates like milk chocolate. For more pairing ideas, check out our list of 12 whiskies to pair with chocolate.