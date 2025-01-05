The Boozy Chocolate Bar That Makes Bourbon Dreams A Reality

Confections filled with alcohol are as ubiquitous with the holidays as Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You." But decades ago, while cringing through your first bite of boozy chocolate, you may have been put off by its potent flavor. We were curious whether alcohol-fused candy bars improved in recent years, or at least with our aging palates. So we got to work munching and ranking seven whiskey chocolate bars from worst to best to see if any reigned supreme.

All in all, there were redeeming qualities about many of the boozy chocolate bars we tasted –- proving the liquor-candy-bar technology has come a long way –- but the Ritual Bourbon Barrel Aged 75% was our favorite. Unlike the pockets of gooey alcohol that come in those bottle-shaped chocolates that may have turned you off from the concept completely, Ritual's bourbon barrel-aged chocolate looks and acts more like a candy bar, well, one that's been aged in decommissioned bourbon barrels. The cocoa nibs in this bar rest in High West Distillery bourbon barrels for about six months, which results in rich, whiskey-forward chocolate with distinct notes of caramel and oak that play off beautifully with the sweet chocolate.

