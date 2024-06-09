7 Whiskey Chocolate Bars, Ranked Worst To Best

Pairing whiskey with chocolate is one of our new favorite combinations. Sure, it may sound a bit strange at first, but once you notice that whiskey and chocolate pairings have complementary flavor profiles — be they fruity, nutty, or caramelly — then you realize how much the matchup actually makes sense. If you're a fan of this gastronomy duo, you can take the combo a step further and enhance the flavor of chocolate sauce with a few drops of whiskey.

Picking up on this trend, it's no surprise that artisanal chocolate makers are tinkering with the combination, taking some of the legwork out of the process for us. As part of their experimentations, some brands are infusing their chocolate with pockets of whiskey, while others are aging chocolate nibs in decommissioned bourbon barrels to incorporate warm, spicy notes into the sweets.

As a self-proclaimed whiskey lover and chocoholic, I've enjoyed this pairing a fair share of times, but had yet to really dive into the world of whiskey-flavored chocolates. So, I collected as many as I could get my hands on across a variety of styles in the name of research. Yes, research. In the end, I tried seven bars — four of which featured bourbon-cask-aged chocolate, while three had whiskey infused into the chocolate. Below is our definitive ranking of the best whiskey chocolate bars.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional products provided by the manufacturer.