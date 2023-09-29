12 Whiskeys To Pair With Chocolate

One of the world's most beloved alcoholic beverages, with a name that quite literally used to mean "water of life," whiskey is a spirit that can have limitless expressions based on how and where it was produced. Scotland, Ireland, Japan, and the United States. are all famous for their distinct styles with unique histories, but whiskey's nuances can sometimes make it difficult to pair with chocolate without some preparation.

In case you haven't tried the combination yet, a square of chocolate can be the perfect partner to the right dram, but it can also completely unbalance a whiskey's taste if not chosen properly. A whiskey that's too bold will overpower lighter chocolates, while an intense chocolate can have the same effect on a more delicate whiskey. Depending on the whiskey, you can also have a multitude of characteristics that need to be considered — fruit, spice, nuts, oak, smoke, peat, and even seaweed might be notes you need to factor into your chocolate choice. To help ease you into the art of whiskey and chocolate pairing, we've chosen twelve diverse whiskeys from across the globe that not only taste incredible on their own, but match perfectly with specific types of chocolate.