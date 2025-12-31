10 Target Favorite Day Frozen Desserts, Ranked

There are many times I have purchased a frozen dessert or sweet treat to serve at a dinner party, luncheon, or shower. A nice frozen pie, cake, or eclair can be quite the time and money saver. And while you do want a tasty finale for any occasion when you are hosting, the dinner itself is generally the main event and what you want to spend the majority of your time on. So, I was happy to see that Favorite Day had quite a large selection of frozen desserts available at my local store.

Rounding them up, I immediately set my mind to ranking them based on flavor alone. The prices were all in the same range and seemed reasonable, so what else but taste and sheer eating enjoyment would sway my ranking? Well, when I got them home and started looking at the directions for preparation, it was easy to see that something else was going to come into play.

I thought these desserts would be simple thaw-and-serve, or perhaps require just a little baking time, which is no big deal. But some of the directions crossed the line into convoluted and quite time-consuming. That meant ranking quickly became about taste, whether I would be happier to pay more at a proper bakery for a finished product, or if it would be easier to just make the dessert myself from scratch. And based on those criteria, here is how these desserts ranked.