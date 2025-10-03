The Best Sara Lee Frozen Dessert Is What Sweet Dreams Are Made Of
Sara Lee is a big-time player in the frozen dessert game, holding its own against many frozen pie brands. That said, not all Sara Lee pies are worth buying. So we tasted 10 Sara Lee frozen desserts to find the best possible option. According to our ranking, Sara Lee's Dutch Apple Pie is what sweet dreams are made of.
We ranked each dessert based on the freshness and tenderness of the fillings, the texture of the crusts, and the balance of sweetness. The Dutch apple pie checked off all the boxes, presenting a well-rounded complexity of luxurious flavors, textures, and balanced sweetness. Unlike an American apple pie, a Dutch apple pie swaps the lattice top for crumbly, buttery streusel. And the streusel alone was enough to land this pie in first place. Not only do you get a melt-in-your-mouth, crumbly, buttery topping, but you also get the traditional flakiness of the bottom crust. The filling was just as decadent and luxurious. Sara Lee didn't skimp on the apples, either. They were caramelized and perfectly tender with subtle hints of cinnamon to balance the sweetness of the apple with spice. Even the gelatinous filling that surrounded the cooked apples was full of fall flavor and presented a soft yet cohesive texture to contrast the crumbles and crust. The integrity of each slice held up well, making for a tantalizing presentation we feasted our eyes on before the first bite.
Sara Lee Dutch Apple Pie reviews
Glowing reviews abound for Sara Lee's Dutch Apple Pie. We found a long list of 5-star reviews from Influenster via Google reviews that more than agree with our own opinion of the pie's top spot in Sara Lee's lineup. One Influenster customer summed it up nicely by saying, "The ratio of filling and the crumbles was perfect. The apple slices were just the right size and thickness. Everything was well seasoned..the sauce had the right amount of cinnamon and sweetness as did the apple with a touch of tartness." The crumble is described as having a brown sugar and graham cracker flavor, while the apple filling is lauded by one Influenster customer as the "perfect amount of sweetness [complemented] by the perfect amount of cinnamon." Customers also praised how easy the pie was to make, and consistently served it for special occasions like Thanksgiving and Christmas. To that effect, one customer wrote, "These pies taste so amazingly close to home made that I have to tell everyone that it's Sara Lee."
Even in a side-by-side comparison with competitor Marie Callender's, Sara Lee's Dutch Apple Pie gave it a run for its money. Since you're picking the Sara Lee Dutch Apple Pie up in the frozen section of your grocery store, you might as well select a store-bought vanilla ice cream to accompany it. You can also introduce a bit more tang by topping the pie with a dollop of crème fraîche.