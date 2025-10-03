The Best Sara Lee Frozen Dessert Is What Sweet Dreams Are Made Of

Sara Lee is a big-time player in the frozen dessert game, holding its own against many frozen pie brands. That said, not all Sara Lee pies are worth buying. So we tasted 10 Sara Lee frozen desserts to find the best possible option. According to our ranking, Sara Lee's Dutch Apple Pie is what sweet dreams are made of.

We ranked each dessert based on the freshness and tenderness of the fillings, the texture of the crusts, and the balance of sweetness. The Dutch apple pie checked off all the boxes, presenting a well-rounded complexity of luxurious flavors, textures, and balanced sweetness. Unlike an American apple pie, a Dutch apple pie swaps the lattice top for crumbly, buttery streusel. And the streusel alone was enough to land this pie in first place. Not only do you get a melt-in-your-mouth, crumbly, buttery topping, but you also get the traditional flakiness of the bottom crust. The filling was just as decadent and luxurious. Sara Lee didn't skimp on the apples, either. They were caramelized and perfectly tender with subtle hints of cinnamon to balance the sweetness of the apple with spice. Even the gelatinous filling that surrounded the cooked apples was full of fall flavor and presented a soft yet cohesive texture to contrast the crumbles and crust. The integrity of each slice held up well, making for a tantalizing presentation we feasted our eyes on before the first bite.