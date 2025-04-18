Marie Callender's Vs Sara Lee: Which Makes The Better Frozen Pies?

Claire Saffitz might be a "Dessert Person," but I am a pie person. There is something homey, yet whimsical, about putting your favorite fillings into a pie crust and sitting by the oven just watching it bubble and bake, hopeful that you will catch it at that exact moment where it's perfectly golden-brown and ready to be pulled out of the oven. There is some level of craftsmanship that goes into pie making, and I find that it's something passed down from generation to generation — or at least it was in my family.

What happens when you don't feel confident in your ability to make a pie crust or flavorful filling, or you simply don't have the time to do so? In that case, you'd turn to the freezer aisle at the grocery store and marvel at all of the options before you. There are two brands that dominate the frozen pie arena — Sara Lee and Marie Callender's — and I wanted to see which one of them makes better-tasting and more authentic pies.

To do this, I baked and sampled a range of pies from both brands. I stuck with classic Dutch apple pies for both, as well as a berry-flavored version and a "wild card," non-baked pie. I prepared each according to the package directions and resisted the temptation to eat them with any ice cream or whipped cream. Finally, I compared them and decided which brand was more preferable.