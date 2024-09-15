How To Choose The Best Pie Crust For Your Next Bake

Meat pies are dense, but man, they sure are tasty. Most of the recipes you'll find online are made with game, beef, lamb, or even mutton. So, as you can imagine, you'll need to select a pie crust that can withstand not only the heft of these pie fillings (along with any other veggies you stuff in there), but also the moisture that's released from the meat cooking and the sauce surrounding it.

The best type of pastry to use for your meat pies is a hot water crust. Hot water crust pastry is made of the same ingredients as your standard pie crust — fat, flour, salt, and water. But in this case, the water and the fat are melted together to act as a strong glue for the dry ingredients. Plus, this method of combining the fat and liquid pre-gelatinizes the starches in the flour, which encourages them to take up more liquid. This means that a hot water crust pastry dough can be more easily shaped into your pan without breaking or cracking.

Since the dough can hold its shape well, you can shape and bake this pie in a high-topped or springform pan and not have to worry about it falling in on itself. If you were to try and make a meat pie in a standard pie crust and remove the dish, you'd have a heap of meat and pie dough on your hands, rather than something that you can feel proud to serve to your dinner guests.