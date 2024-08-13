3-Stage Baking Ensures A Perfectly Crisp Pie Crust Every Time

Everyone loves the contrast between a crisp, flaky pie crust and its juicy filling, but it's disappointing to bite into a crust that misses the mark. Whether you're struggling with a doughy texture or a soggy bottom, you can take your pie crust to the next level just by adjusting your oven. The secret's all in your baking temperature, as explained by chef Grant Crilly in his three-stage baking tip for PBS Food.

First, Crilly suggests baking your pie for 10 minutes at 450 degrees Fahrenheit to set the crust. Next, turn the temperature down to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and bake until the filling is set (your baking time will vary depending on the filling, from approximately 45 minutes for a coconut custard pie to over an hour for a Dutch apple pie). Finally, raise the temperature back to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for another 10 minutes to sear the crust.

If you're prepping for a big meal or a holiday, you can finish the first two steps ahead of time and hold your pie in the refrigerator. Then, pop it into the oven for one last high-heat bake just before serving. Crilly says this final bake can even improve store-bought pies, producing a crispier, more delectable crust that you'll be proud to serve.