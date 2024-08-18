The Lard Substitute You Should Reach For In Your Baked Goods

If you find yourself reading recipes for pie crust from generations past, the ingredient that you're likely to come is lard. Lard, more specifically leaf lard, was historically used for baking because it has a neutral flavor, along with well-sized and stable fat crystals. That means when you add it to pie crust, you'll get a beautiful, layered effect and a delectable mouthfeel.

But lard is rather tough to find in grocery stores these days. Plus, the fat is sourced from around the kidneys and the loin of the pig, so it's an unsuitable ingredient for folks who are vegan or adhering to a kosher diet. Luckily, there is a widely available ingredient that you can use as a 100% plant-based replacement for lard in your favorite pie crust or cornbread recipe: coconut oil. You can use a 1-to-1 ratio when substituting this saturated oil for lard in your recipe, but you'll have to express due care to ensure the flavor and texture of your recipe comes out just right.