Make The Easiest No-Bake Cheesecake Of Your Life With 3 Store-Bought Staples

Having easy no-bake treats that can be made quickly in your recipe rotation is a great practice, and a deliciously creamy no-bake cheesecake checks all the boxes. This is especially great when you can make it with just three ingredients that are easily found at the grocery store: cream cheese (often Philadelphia cream cheese, though other brands work too), heavy cream, and sweetened condensed milk. That's right, no baking and no gelatin required — store-bought graham cracker crust optional.

Making a cheesecake with just these ingredients works for various reasons. First, most types of store-bought cream cheese usually contains some form of gum such as carob bean gum or xantan gum, which helps to add a firm texture. However, when making a no-bake cheesecake, it's super important that the cream cheese is at room temperature, as cold cream cheese will create lumps in the mixture. Be sure to take it out of the fridge at least an hour before you're ready to use it.

The opposite is true for the heavy cream. You want that to be as cold as possible when whipping it so that it fluffs up nicely. That's because the cold fat globules trap the air bubbles in the cream, which are added through the whipping process. You can whip cream in various ways — with a stand mixer, a hand mixer, an immersion blender, or by the preferred method by pastry chefs: using a globe wire whip. For a no-bake cheesecake you can whip the cream separately and then incorporate, or add it as the final ingredient to the mix. Lastly, the sweetened condensed milk will add another layer of creaminess plus the right amount of sugar so that you don't need to add any extra. While it might be too sweet on its own, when mixed with the tangy cream cheese and whipped cream, it achieves the perfect balance of sweetness.