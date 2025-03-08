This No-Bake Filipino Mango Float Puts Other Desserts To Shame

There are many, many types of cake out there, from chiffon cakes to ice cream cakes to chocolate tortes to floats. This particular float is not to be mistaken for an ice cream and soda concoction, but instead falls more into the category of an icebox cake, and one with a distinctly Filipino influence. Featuring layers of graham crackers, sweetened condensed milk-infused whipped cream, and fresh mangoes, this mango float recipe from developer Jessica Morone is just the dessert to keep in mind when you don't feel like turning on the oven.

Morone happens to be a big fan of the no-oven aspect of this recipe, along with the fact that it's just a generally airy, refreshing treat. "I love how this is such a light dessert, and the fact that it involves no baking is also really great," she says, adding, "It ends up being really easy to make and will be perfect in the warmer months when you don't want to turn on the oven." Though you don't have to bake this cake, you do have to give it plenty of time to chill in the fridge, as you do with most icebox cakes. In total, the mango float needs to chill for at least 6 hours, but this means that it's a great make-ahead recipe that you can easily prepare the morning or night before you plan to serve.