For The Absolute Best Mango Salsa, The Ripeness Of Your Fruit Matters

Fresh and fruity mango salsa is wonderful for dipping chips, scooping onto pork belly tacos, garnishing over grilled shrimp with charred corn, and then some. Yet, while it takes several ingredients to make the salsa irresistible, chunks of deliciously honeyed mango are by far the most important component of the recipe. Naturally, this means selecting good fruit matters. As for what constitutes as good, remember, the more mature the mango the better.

Most recipes for mango salsa call for ripe varieties, which isn't a coincidence. Compared to versions that are underripe, mature fruit have had time to fully develop. Ripe mangoes boast a velvety consistency with rich and juicy flesh that varies vastly from immature fruit that is hard and fibrous. Additionally, ripe kinds are also less puckeringly sour and way more flavorful. Sweet to the point of syrupy, mature mango even displays notes of citrus, peach, and delicate florals. Given these textural and gustatory benefits, it's no wonder they are a mainstay in salsa.

Of course, selecting a ripe version isn't always easy. Rather than rely on color when picking out mangoes, we recommend seeking out firm, smooth-skinned fruit that gives when squeezed. Overripe varieties that are too soft will just become lost in a salsa. Likewise, sweet-smelling stems and traces of sap also indicate ripeness. However, if you can only find immature fruit at the market just give the mangoes a few days to ripen naturally.