Mistakes Everyone Makes When Making Crème Brûlée

Elegant may not be the first word that comes to mind when you think of dessert — unless you're talking about crème brûlée. Crème brûlée is a classic French dessert featuring a cool, creamy custard with a crunchy, burnt sugar topping. This striking contrast is a part of the mouth-watering appeal of this decadent dish. Though the name is French — the direct translation means burnt cream — crème brûlée's origin remains a mystery. A similar dessert, described as a sweet pudding with a burnt sugar top, dates as far back as 15th century England. Today, it's a staple on dessert menus at restaurants everywhere, with delicious variations like mocha crème brûlée. Not to be confused with pots de crème, an eggier baked custard, crème brûlée is often compared to Spain's crema Catalana. While vanilla is the traditional flavor créme brûlée is known for, crema Catalana is a softer, milk-based custard featuring notes of citrus and cinnamon.

During my stint as a restaurant line cook, I was often passed off to the pastry team when the kitchen wasn't busy, and I spent hours preparing crème brûlée — separating eggs, steeping cream, and carefully tempering them together so they could be baked and chilled before diners arrived. I learned firsthand the missteps everyone makes when making crème brûlée and how to avoid them. These are the mistakes to avoid.