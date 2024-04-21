Mocha Crème Brûlée Recipe

Crème brûlée sounds super-fancy, as does just about any dish with a French name, but when you translate it to "burnt cream," it doesn't quite have the same ring to it. Thankfully, this custard-based dessert isn't burnt at all. Instead, its signature sugar topping is heated with a blow torch until it melts, so when it cools and hardens, it forms a crunchy, deeply caramelized crust. While the classic crème brûlée recipe is vanilla-flavored, recipe developer Rika Hoffman has come up with a version that she says is for "chocolate lovers only."

Hoffman says this recipe makes 2 generous servings of "decadent and rich" crème brûlée, which means it's perfect ending for a special dinner for two. To make smaller desserts for a bigger crowd, though, just use smaller (roughly 3-ounce) ramekins. However you portion these, one thing to be aware of is that crème brûlée is best as soon as its sugar topping is torched. When making this dessert ahead of time, keep the custards in the fridge for up to 3 days, then brûlée the sugar just before serving.