Silky Crab Crème Brûlée Recipe

If you're feeling adventurous, this silky crab crème brûlée might be just the dish you've been looking for. Sophisticated, velvety, and complex, classic crème brûlée takes a savory turn with this seafood-based appetizer.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "Crème brûlée is a timeless classic, but there's something a little ho-hum about serving a standard vanilla version. For this gorgeous starter, sweet and briny crab is balanced by the creaminess of custard, saltiness of crisped bacon, mild oniony flavor of chive, and a hint of lemon for acidity. While unusual, it's a powerhouse of flavor."

And don't forget about that caramelized topping. The chilled custard is coated with turbinado sugar and torched (or broiled if you don't happen to have a culinary torch) for a golden brown crust that adds sweetness and a satisfying crunch to this luxurious dish. Don't be afraid of this step — the deeper the color of the caramelized sugar, the more intense the flavor and texture. Serve this crab crème brûlée at your next dinner party and it's guaranteed to be a dish that's talked about all year long.