Spinach, Turkey, And Mushroom-Stuffed Crepes Recipe

It can sometimes be hard to think up good ways to use up leftovers, and it can be boring serving the same heated-up meal a few nights in a row. So, to mix things up, why not use your leftovers as a crepe filling instead? Crepes are the thinner, fancier French cousin of the pancake; a simple batter of flour, eggs, and milk that is fried to crispy, fluffy perfection in a pan.

This spinach, turkey, and mushroom-stuffed crepes recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a great way to use up any turkey leftovers you may have lying around. No need for yet another cold turkey sandwich. Instead, why not try combining shredded turkey with mushrooms and spinach in a deliciously rich, garlicky, and creamy sauce, served inside a crepe? This dish takes leftovers and makes them fancy, and it couldn't be much simpler. Great for lunches or dinners, read on to find out how you can make this spinach, turkey, and mushroom-stuffed crepes recipe at home.