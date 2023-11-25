Spinach, Turkey, And Mushroom-Stuffed Crepes Recipe
It can sometimes be hard to think up good ways to use up leftovers, and it can be boring serving the same heated-up meal a few nights in a row. So, to mix things up, why not use your leftovers as a crepe filling instead? Crepes are the thinner, fancier French cousin of the pancake; a simple batter of flour, eggs, and milk that is fried to crispy, fluffy perfection in a pan.
This spinach, turkey, and mushroom-stuffed crepes recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a great way to use up any turkey leftovers you may have lying around. No need for yet another cold turkey sandwich. Instead, why not try combining shredded turkey with mushrooms and spinach in a deliciously rich, garlicky, and creamy sauce, served inside a crepe? This dish takes leftovers and makes them fancy, and it couldn't be much simpler. Great for lunches or dinners, read on to find out how you can make this spinach, turkey, and mushroom-stuffed crepes recipe at home.
Gather the ingredients for this spinach, turkey, and mushroom-stuffed crepes recipe
To begin this spinach, turkey, and mushroom-stuffed crepes recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. For the crepes, you will want flour, eggs, milk, and butter. For the filling, you will require more butter, cooking oil, shallots, garlic, mushrooms, thyme, cornflour, white wine, chicken stock, heavy cream, fresh spinach, turkey, and salt and pepper.
Step 1: Begin the crepe batter
To prepare the crepe batter, whisk together the flour and the eggs to form a thick mixture.
Step 2: Add the milk
Slowly incorporate the whole milk using a whisk, along with ¼ cup of water, to create a silky smooth crepe batter. Place in the fridge.
Step 3: Sauté the shallots
Heat a large pan to medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of butter, cooking oil, and the shallots. Sauté for 2 minutes.
Step 4: Add mushrooms and garlic
Add the crushed garlic clove and sliced mushrooms to the pan and sauté for 5 minutes until the mushrooms have softened.
Step 5: Add the herbs and liquids
Stir in the cornflour and the dried thyme, then add the white wine and chicken stock, and allow the mixture to gently simmer and reduce for 10 minutes.
Step 6: Add the cream and turkey
Add the heavy cream and shredded turkey to the pan and stir it in.
Step 7: Add the spinach
Add the spinach and let it wilt into the sauce. Reduce the heat of the pan to low.
Step 8: Prepare to cook the crepes
Heat a crepe pan or a medium-sized non-stick pan to a medium-high heat, and then add a small amount of the remaining butter.
Step 9: Add batter to the pan
Add ¼ cup of the chilled crepe batter to the hot pan, and allow it to cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until the underneath is turning golden.
Step 10: Flip the crepe
Using a spatula or a flipping technique, turn the crepe over and let it cook for another 30 seconds to 1 minute before removing it from the pan.
Step 11: Make the rest of the crepes
Repeat this process with the remaining crepe batter, using a little bit of butter to oil the pan before each crepe.
Step 12: Serve the crepes
When the crepes have been formed, use the warm spinach, turkey, and mushroom mixture to fill them, and serve straight away.
How can these spinach, turkey, and mushroom-stuffed crepes be adapted?
Crepes are a wonderful way to make use of leftovers in the fridge; whatever you have lying around and need to use up, serve it up in a crepe and you've got yourself a meal. This recipe in particular is a great option for using up leftover turkey, whether that is from Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any other time of year when you fancy a roast. A great, simple adaption for this recipe is to use leftover chicken in place of the turkey. Also, you could try adding different vegetables such as zucchini in place of the spinach, to give the dish a different flavor.
If you prefer to avoid alcohol, it is perfectly possible to make this dish without the white wine; simply swap it out for more stock instead. Also, if you are looking to make this dish gluten-free, the crepes work really well with gluten-free flour; all you need to do is replace it like for like and you'll end up with fabulous coeliac-friendly crepes.
Can these spinach, turkey, and mushroom-stuffed crepes be made ahead of time?
Sometimes it can be easier to get ahead of dinner and make it earlier in the day, and this is one of those recipes that can be made in stages to fit in with your busy schedule. The crepe mixture can be combined and left in the fridge. In fact, letting it rest in the fridge actually gives the batter time to develop, the gluten will relax and the resulting crepes will be delightfully fluffy and lump-free.
Similarly, the filling can be made in advance and warmed up when you are ready to serve the dish. It is also possible to precook the crepes. You'll need to wrap them well, using baking paper between each crepe so they don't stick, and then store them in the fridge. However they will always be better deliciously warm and crisp direct from the frying pan. The one thing you don't want to do ahead of time with this recipe is pre-fill the crepes, as this will leave you will an unpleasantly soggy dish. Luckily, this stage only takes seconds, so you can do it when the individual recipe components reach the dinner table.
- ¾ cup plain flour
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 1 cup whole milk
- 2 tablespoons butter, divided
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- 2 shallots, finely chopped
- 1 large clove garlic, crushed
- ½ pound white mushrooms, sliced
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- ½ tablespoon cornflour
- ½ cup white wine
- 1 cup chicken stock
- ¼ heavy cream
- ½ pound fresh young spinach
- 1 ½ cups cooked and shredded turkey
- Salt and pepper, to taste
|Calories per Serving
|458
|Total Fat
|22.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|167.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.8 g
|Total Sugars
|8.6 g
|Sodium
|978.1 mg
|Protein
|25.2 g