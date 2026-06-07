8 Things Walmart Does Better Than Costco Every Time

Grocery prices are on the rise, and so are prices of just about anything else. This means that more and more consumers are looking for good deals these days. In different ways, both Costco and Walmart deliver on those low prices. If you're truly looking to spend as little as possible on your grocery bill on a regular basis, then Costco is the place to be, since a Consumer Reports study found that it had the lowest average prices. However, you're getting those competitive prices at Costco because you're buying in bulk. This means that while you may save money on a product over the course of its lifetime, you have to pay for a large amount of it upfront. This can lead to huge totals in the Costco checkout line.

On the other hand, if you don't have a lot of cash in your bank upfront, you may not want to pay those exorbitant costs at Costco, even if you know the food is going to go further in the long run. Sometimes, you just need to grab ingredients for an affordable meal on limited funds, and in that case, Walmart is probably a better place to shop. Walmart also offers notoriously low prices, and you can buy items in much smaller quantities. That way, you're not spending quite so much at the checkout.