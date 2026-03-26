Is It Cheaper To Grocery Shop Online At Walmart Or In-Store?

From its cheap store-brand items to frequent discounts, a trip to Walmart offers many ways to save money at the grocery store, yet you might wonder if shopping on its website could be even better. Between factors like shipping fees, price matching, and your personal needs, it can be tough to tell which route saves you more money. We weighed the pros and cons of shopping at Walmart in person versus online to help you make your decision.

Firstly, there's no one best course of action here: The way you shop at Walmart mainly depends on what you want to buy. Its website is better for grabbing large hauls in a more convenient way. It offers extra-large packs of essentials from bottled water and pasta to breakfast cereal and even fresh eggs, as well as online-only bulk deals on select items. If your household goes through certain kitchen staples in no time, grabbing them on Walmart's webshop could be a money- and time-saver (and you won't have to lug an overstuffed cart around the massive store).

Walmart's website also has a page for rollbacks (aka discounts), so you can easily see which items are on sale. The site offers daily and weekly flash deals, too. If you want to buy the best frying pan from Walmart or another cooking gadget, you could score an awesome find for up to 65% off. Of course, we also have to address the two elephants in the room: delivery fees and price discrepancies.