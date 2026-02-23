The Absolute Best Frying Pan From Walmart, According To Customers
A quality frying pan is the workhorse of the kitchen. It should be able to accommodate almost all of your cooking needs like frying and sauteing and work as a non-stick surface so you won't have to worry about your food clinging to the bottom of the pan.
Luckily, you won't have to fork over a ton of money for a high-quality fry pan, as there are numerous options available at Walmart. But, with so many brands and types available, how can you decide which one to buy? On the reviews section of Walmart's website, customers had a lot of love for one brand in particular, and it's one that I would also unequivocally recommend based on my personal experience with it: the Lodge cast iron fry pan. This pan comes pre-seasoned in five different sizes, and you can cook almost anything in it. As long as you keep up with seasoning the pan and preheat it, you won't have to worry about anything sticking.
One reviewer, who affectionately named their 10.25-inch fry pan "Big Bertha," lauded this pan's reliability. "It's heavy-duty, holds heat like a champ, and gives me that beautiful sear I can't get from thinner pans," they said. "The Lodge pre-seasoned cast iron skillet stands out for its exceptional build quality, featuring thick walls that deliver superior heat retention and even distribution," another wrote.
A brand you can trust
Lodge is not just one of my favorite cookware brands, but it's also one of the best affordably priced cast iron brands. Some of Walmart's cheaper, flimsier non-stick pans may only get you a few months of use before losing their non-stick qualities. But as long as you keep up with the seasoning, the Lodge will retain its quality and prove to be an excellent long-term investment. The only real downside, besides a comparatively higher initial investment, is that its weight may make it cumbersome. However, once you get used to cooking with cast iron, you may never go back to a cheap non-stick pan.
Another relevant reason to buy this pan is because there is just so much that you can do with it that you can't do with a stainless steel or a non-stick pan. For one, you can move it from the stovetop straight into the oven, allowing you to sear steaks in a way that's just not possible with other, thinner pans. You can also bake in your skillet; I use mine for skillet chocolate chip cookies and have found that it's also the secret to perfectly crispy pancakes.