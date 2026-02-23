The Absolute Best Frying Pan From Walmart, According To Customers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A quality frying pan is the workhorse of the kitchen. It should be able to accommodate almost all of your cooking needs like frying and sauteing and work as a non-stick surface so you won't have to worry about your food clinging to the bottom of the pan.

Luckily, you won't have to fork over a ton of money for a high-quality fry pan, as there are numerous options available at Walmart. But, with so many brands and types available, how can you decide which one to buy? On the reviews section of Walmart's website, customers had a lot of love for one brand in particular, and it's one that I would also unequivocally recommend based on my personal experience with it: the Lodge cast iron fry pan. This pan comes pre-seasoned in five different sizes, and you can cook almost anything in it. As long as you keep up with seasoning the pan and preheat it, you won't have to worry about anything sticking.

One reviewer, who affectionately named their 10.25-inch fry pan "Big Bertha," lauded this pan's reliability. "It's heavy-duty, holds heat like a champ, and gives me that beautiful sear I can't get from thinner pans," they said. "The Lodge pre-seasoned cast iron skillet stands out for its exceptional build quality, featuring thick walls that deliver superior heat retention and even distribution," another wrote.