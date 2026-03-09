7 Grocery Chain Price Adjustment Policies Every Customer Should Be Aware Of

Long-time bargain shoppers have known the secret of price adjustments for years, but more and more shoppers are seeking out tricks of the trade to save money on pantry staples and grocery must-haves as prices continue to climb. However, store policies are also reacting to rising costs. Price matching was once used by stores as a way to beat out competitors by matching their advertised prices. You still see this strategy among retailers during the holiday season, but many grocery stores have done away with this policy as an evergreen offering. These days, price adjustment policies are more common, where stores match their own price points on a few conditions: if the cash register doesn't match the shelf price, if the price of an item drops soon after a customer purchases it, or if the item is offered on the store's website at a lower price.

To get in on price adjustments, you have to follow the rules. First, the lower-priced item must be an exact match for what you purchased before it was marked down. You need your receipt, and if you bought your item in-store, you are usually limited to getting a price adjustment from that same store location (though there are some exceptions). If you purchased online, you likely need to hop on a customer service chat to handle the adjustment. While price adjustments require a little legwork, they can offer peace of mind that you get the best recent price for an item (as long as you're willing to follow up). Here are seven grocery chains that have price-adjustment policies.