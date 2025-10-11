With day-to-day costs constantly on the rise, many of us try to bring down spending with savvy grocery shopping. It can be disheartening looking at the grocery bill and wondering how it could cost so much, but there are ways to save money week by week if you know where to start.

The pantry is one of the best places to look for savings, since the majority of food has a long shelf life. Rice, pulses, and canned goods can be kept unopened for months, meaning that bulk deals and seasonal discounts can be taken advantage of.

For pantry food, cutting down on wasted ingredients is one of the key areas to target in an attempt to reduce grocery bills. From shopping in zero-waste stores so you only buy what you need, to storing ingredients in airtight containers to prevent spoilage, there are many simple ways to reduce waste and save money at the same time. Let's take a look at 16 genius tricks to save money on pantry staples.