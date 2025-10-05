21 Easy Recipes That Use Canned Tomatoes

There are plenty of moments in life when you need a simple meal to put on the table. Sure, we, too, enjoy dishes that are a multi-step process, involving a myriad of ingredients and hours in the kitchen — chopping, stirring, and constant monitoring or else something gets burned or messed up beyond repair. But it's not something that makes sense on a daily basis. That's why we love a convenient meal that doesn't sacrifice taste. Canned items, like tomatoes, are essential to keep in the pantry for such moments. Pair it with a meal that's easy to make, and you're all set.

We've compiled a selection of our best recipes that use canned tomatoes, focusing on those that are relatively simple to create. Whether you're in the mood for an umami-rich sauce, an incredibly seasoned casserole, or a soup to warm the soul, we've got all the bases covered. We'll specify if a recipe calls for a particular type of canned tomato (crushed, diced, whole, etc.), so you know what to expect. Let's dig into the world of tomatoes.