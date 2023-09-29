Tuscan Pappa Al Pomodoro Recipe

If you've never had it before, pappa al pomodoro can be a little confusing. Pomodoro, you might know, translates to tomato and is familiar to us because of the simple Italian pomodoro sauce. Pappa, though, translates roughly to "mush" and better describes the dish than "soup" or "stew" would. Pappa al pomodoro isn't really a traditional soup, you see. In early rural Italy, this recipe afforded the peasant class the ability to use up stale bread by soaking it in broth and tomato. This gave otherwise inedible bread a custard-like quality that could be enjoyed as an extra-filling tomato soup. The hearty dish eventually made its way out of the working class and became a staple across Italy. But still, pappa al pomodoro remains the same as it always was: soft Tuscan bread in a bright tomato broth.

This recipe by Michelle McGlinn walks through how to make a classic Tuscan pappa al pomodoro. Like many Italian recipes, the ingredient list is lean, focusing instead on the freshness and quality of the ingredients rather than the quantity. If you're tempted to tinker with the recipe, we suggest you don't stray too far from what's written. Trust us, it's the Italian way.