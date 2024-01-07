Instant Pot Vegetable Tagine Recipe

If you're wondering if a tagine is a cooking vessel or an actual meal — it's both. The cooking vessel is a shallow, wide, circular dish with a conical lid and the dish is a rich and flavorful stew that typically combines meat, poultry, or fish with a variety of vegetables, dried fruits, and aromatic spices. The good news is, you don't actually need the tagine cooking vessel to make this delicious Moroccan dish, and you don't need the meat to enjoy it. In this vegetarian version there is no shortage of flavor while chickpeas deliver the protein portion of the meal.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for Instant Pot vegetable tagine and says, "If you don't own a tagine, the Instant Pot, with its pressure-cooking function, helps to achieve similar results to the traditional slow-cooking method of an actual tagine. I'm all about an efficient meal with lots of flavor and this tagine fits the bill." Hahn goes on to describe this dish as "savory, sweet, and tangy," and to fully round out the meal, "It can be served alone or with your grain of choice."