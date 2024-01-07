Instant Pot Vegetable Tagine Recipe
If you're wondering if a tagine is a cooking vessel or an actual meal — it's both. The cooking vessel is a shallow, wide, circular dish with a conical lid and the dish is a rich and flavorful stew that typically combines meat, poultry, or fish with a variety of vegetables, dried fruits, and aromatic spices. The good news is, you don't actually need the tagine cooking vessel to make this delicious Moroccan dish, and you don't need the meat to enjoy it. In this vegetarian version there is no shortage of flavor while chickpeas deliver the protein portion of the meal.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for Instant Pot vegetable tagine and says, "If you don't own a tagine, the Instant Pot, with its pressure-cooking function, helps to achieve similar results to the traditional slow-cooking method of an actual tagine. I'm all about an efficient meal with lots of flavor and this tagine fits the bill." Hahn goes on to describe this dish as "savory, sweet, and tangy," and to fully round out the meal, "It can be served alone or with your grain of choice."
Gather the ingredients for Instant Pot vegetable tagine
To make this recipe, you can start in the produce aisle and pick up garlic, ginger root, carrot, potato, sweet potato, and fresh cilantro. "I'm using a russet potato, but any type will work fine," Hahn says.
Then head to the dry goods area and grab some dried chickpeas, harissa paste, a jar of preserved lemons, dried apricots, canned tomatoes, and green olives. Then check your spice and condiment cabinet for avocado oil, salt, pepper, coriander, cumin, and turmeric.
Step 1: Soak the chickpeas
Pour the chickpeas into a large bowl and cover with at least 3 inches with water. Soak overnight.
Step 2: Add chickpeas and water to Instant Pot
Drain the chickpeas and pour into the Instant Pot with 4 cups of water and 1 teaspoon of salt.
Step 3: Cook the chickpeas
Put the lid on the Instant Pot. Select the sealing nozzle on the lid, high pressure, and set the timer for 10 minutes.
Step 4: Let the chickpeas natural release
When the chickpeas are done, let them natural release for 10 minutes then switch the nozzle on the lid to venting. When all of the steam has been released, carefully open the lid.
Step 5: Drain the chickpeas
Pour the chickpeas into a colander positioned over a bowl to reserve the cooking water.
Step 6: Add oil to the Instant Pot
Add the oil to the Instant Pot.
Step 7: Select the saute setting
Select the saute setting.
Step 8: Saute the first set of ingredients
Add in the onion, garlic, ginger, and carrot and saute for 5 minutes.
Step 9: Cancel the saute setting
Cancel the saute setting.
Step 10: Cut the preserved lemons
Cut the preserved lemon into quarters then scoop out and discard the flesh. Chop into ¼-inch strips.
Step 11: Add more ingredients
Add the russet potato, sweet potato, harissa paste, coriander, cumin, turmeric, pepper, cooked chickpeas, 2 cups of the reserved cooking water, preserved lemon, and the apricots. Stir well.
Step 12: Add the tomatoes
Add the can of tomatoes but don't stir.
Step 13: Cook the tagine
Put the lid on the Instant Pot and select the sealing function. Select high pressure and set the time to 5 minutes.
Step 14: Let the Instant Pot natural release
When the Instant Pot beeps, natural release for 5 minutes.
Step 15: Open the lid and stir
Switch the nozzle on the lid to venting and, when all of the steam has been released, carefully open the lid and stir.
Step 16: Add toppings and serve
Top with green olives and chopped cilantro before serving.
How can I customize this Instant Pot vegetable tagine?
There are many ways to tailor the tagine to your personal preferences. Experiment with a variety of vegetables based on your favorites or what you have on hand. Consider adding mushrooms, spinach, kale, or any other hearty green. Customize the heat level by adjusting the amount of chili powder, cayenne pepper, or adding fresh chili peppers to suit your taste. "If you want to add chili peppers to the tagine, a diced jalapeno or diced serrano will be good choices. Just add them to the Instant Pot when you are sautéing the onion, garlic, ginger, and carrot," Hahn explains.
Brighten up the dish by adding citrus zest, such as lemon or orange, towards the end of the cooking process. This adds a fresh and zesty element and brings out the tang of the preserved lemons used. Another way to customize the dish is with fresh herbs. In place of cilantro, or in addition to, you can top with flat leaf parsley, chopped mint, or chopped basil.
What pairs well with this Instant Pot vegetable tagine?
Serve the vegetable tagine over fluffy couscous or quinoa. These grains absorb the flavorful sauce and provide a hearty base. Fragrant rice varieties like basmati or jasmine rice can be a perfect accompaniment to the tagine, offering a neutral base to soak up the delicious juices.
Fresh flatbread, naan, or pita are great for scooping up the tagine. "Soft flat bread is great with this, but I also like to cut it up into triangles, brush with olive oil, and broil for a few minutes," Hahn says. "This gives you a satisfying crunch as you dip into the tagine."
A fresh and crisp Greek salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, and feta cheese provides a refreshing contrast to the warm and spiced tagine. A herby tabouli salad with parsley, tomatoes, cucumbers, and bulgur adds a burst of freshness and is a great complement to the tagine. Even some simple sauteed spinach or collards with a squeeze of fresh lemon will be a nice addition to the meal.
|Calories per Serving
|287
|Total Fat
|6.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|51.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.2 g
|Total Sugars
|14.3 g
|Sodium
|511.8 mg
|Protein
|10.2 g