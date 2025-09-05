You Won't Find Any Beans In Our Bold West Texas Chili Recipe
When it comes to comfort food, a bowl of chili is right up there with the best of them. The slow-simmered stew comes in many different varieties, with people and places each putting their own spin on the concept. Texans so much as named chili as the state's official dish, so who better to trust than them when it comes to a delicious and hearty chili recipe? One thing about Texas chili is that you won't find any beans — an ingredient Texans believe has no part to play in a proper chili and consider it a culinary crime.
While opinions are definitely mixed on the exclusion of beans, you should decide for yourself after trying recipe developer Jennine Rye's version of West Texas chili, which absolutely has no beans. It only takes 45 minutes to have it ready on the table, so why not cook up this West Texas chili recipe and see if forgoing beans is better? Whether or not you ultimately agree on the absence of beans, one thing is for sure: This chili recipe is mouthwateringly good, due in part to the use of ground beef chuck for those rich, deeply savory meaty flavors.
Gather the ingredients for this West Texas chili (no beans allowed) recipe
To begin this West Texas chili (no beans allowed) recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want to use ground beef chuck for this dish. You will also need onion, garlic paste, cumin, smoked paprika, ancho chile flakes, and dried oregano to add that classic chili spicing. This recipe uses amber ale, adding further depth and complexity to the dish with its distinctly rich, malty sweetness. Finally, you will also need neutral cooking oil, sea salt, a can of chopped tomatoes, tomato paste, and masa harina.
Step 1: Bring out the pan
Heat the vegetable oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pan over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Saute the onion
Once the oil is hot, add the diced onion and saute for 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 3: Cook with garlic paste
Add the garlic paste and saute with the onions for another 1 to 2 minutes.
Step 4: Include the ground beef
Add the ground beef chuck to the pan.
Step 5: Brown the beef
Break up the beef into small crumbles and cook until browned.
Step 6: Add the spices
Combine the cumin, smoked paprika, ancho chile flakes, oregano, and sea salt with the beef mixture.
Step 7: Stir in the tomatoes, tomato paste, and ale
Add the canned tomatoes, tomato paste, and amber ale to the pan. Mix well with the beef and onions.
Step 8: Simmer the West Texas chili
Bring to a simmer over a medium heat and continue cooking for 30 to 35 minutes, adding a splash or two of water if the pan appears dry.
Step 9: Add masa harina to the West Texas chili
Stir in the masa harina and cook for an additional 8 to 10 minutes until the chili is thickened. Serve hot.
What to pair with this West Texas chili (no beans allowed)
West Texas Chili (No Beans Allowed) Recipe
If you love everything about chili except the beans, then this rich, robust, one-pan chili recipe is for you. In true Texas fashion, it's free of beans.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil (or another neutral cooking oil)
- 1 large onion, diced
- 2 teaspoons garlic paste
- 1 pound ground beef chuck
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon ancho chile flakes, or less if desired
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 (14-ounce) can chopped tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 cup amber ale
- 1 tablespoon masa harina
Directions
- Heat the vegetable oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pan over medium-high heat.
- Once the oil is hot, add the diced onion and saute for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Add the garlic paste and saute with the onions for another 1 to 2 minutes.
- Add the ground beef chuck to the pan.
- Break up the beef into small crumbles and cook until browned.
- Combine the cumin, smoked paprika, ancho chile flakes, oregano, and sea salt with the beef mixture.
- Add the canned tomatoes, tomato paste, and amber ale to the pan. Mix well with the beef and onions.
- Bring to a simmer over a medium heat and continue cooking for 30 to 35 minutes, adding a splash or two of water if the pan appears dry.
- Stir in the masa harina and cook for an additional 8 to 10 minutes until the chili is thickened. Serve hot.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|297
|Total Fat
|13.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|71.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|15.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.3 g
|Total Sugars
|5.5 g
|Sodium
|746.1 mg
|Protein
|27.3 g
How can I switch up this West Texas chili recipe?
Although there are a few rules to abide by for a Texan-style chili, there are still ways to switch up this West Texas chili (no beans allowed) recipe. The choice of meat is important as the dish is known for its rich meatiness, but you don't have to stick to ground beef chuck, even though it is a classic choice. You can swap it out for ground venison to get a different flavor, or use diced chuck roast, brisket, or any type of stewing meat for more texture. If you use stewing meat, prepare to simmer the chili for a few hours to allow the meat time to tenderize.
Aside from the choice of meat, you can also experiment with chile peppers and incorporate different kinds into the dish rather than just the dried ancho chile flakes. Add pasilla chiles to give a smoky layer to the dish, habaneros for a real kick of heat, and a sprinkling of jalapeños as a garnish to finish things off.
While it is typical to use an amber ale when making West Texan chili, brown ale or stout are other options that will work well and complement the flavors of the dish. Alternatively, if you prefer to avoid alcohol altogether, substitute it with beef stock or bone broth to add depth to the chili. However you choose to adapt this recipe, whatever you do, don't add beans!
What is masa harina and what else can I use it for?
If you have ever had Mexican food, chances are you have consumed masa harina in one form or another. Masa harina is a culinary staple in Mexican cuisine and a form of naturally gluten-free, corn-based flour. However, not all corn flours are made equal, and masa harina is not the same as cornstarch or cornmeal. Masa harina undergoes a specific process called nixtamalization, whereby corn kernels are first soaked in limewater before being finely ground and dried. This process separates masa harina from other corn products, like cornmeal, giving it a more complex, stronger, and slightly sour flavor. It is also typically less coarse than cornmeal and can be used as a thickening agent in stews, like this West Texan chili, to create a particularly hearty and filling texture.
Masa harina is more than just a thickener, however. It is a wonderfully versatile flour that can be used to make a wide variety of dishes such as corn tortillas, empanadas, chochoyotes, and tamales. It can also be used in sweet dishes, such as coricos and cookies, so it is well worth keeping a stock of this specific corn-based flour in your kitchen cabinet.