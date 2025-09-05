You Won't Find Any Beans In Our Bold West Texas Chili Recipe

When it comes to comfort food, a bowl of chili is right up there with the best of them. The slow-simmered stew comes in many different varieties, with people and places each putting their own spin on the concept. Texans so much as named chili as the state's official dish, so who better to trust than them when it comes to a delicious and hearty chili recipe? One thing about Texas chili is that you won't find any beans — an ingredient Texans believe has no part to play in a proper chili and consider it a culinary crime.

While opinions are definitely mixed on the exclusion of beans, you should decide for yourself after trying recipe developer Jennine Rye's version of West Texas chili, which absolutely has no beans. It only takes 45 minutes to have it ready on the table, so why not cook up this West Texas chili recipe and see if forgoing beans is better? Whether or not you ultimately agree on the absence of beans, one thing is for sure: This chili recipe is mouthwateringly good, due in part to the use of ground beef chuck for those rich, deeply savory meaty flavors.