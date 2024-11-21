Loaded Tex-Mex Tater Tots Recipe

No matter what sport you're gathering your friends to watch on game day, one thing is for certain: You better have some snacks. We've got plenty of dips, batched cocktails, and now, a brand new recipe for loaded tots to get you started on the right foot. These loaded Tex-Mex tater tots will be the star of your viewing party — no offense to the quarterback.

Similar to loaded nachos (like this easy baked version), this dish begins with a strong foundation of tater tots and ends with layers and layers of delectable toppings, which of course include a delicious melted cheese sauce. While the tater tots cook to crispy perfection, we recommend making the cheese sauce and getting all of your toppings ready for quick and easy assembly once everything is ready. Once the dish is assembled, it's best served immediately, and you'll be shocked at how fast the mountain of nacho-style tots vanishes from the table.