The Best Way To Melt Gooey Cheese For Nachos

From a quick grilled cheese sammy to fettuccine Alfredo at a classy dinner party, nailing a perfectly melted cheese sauce is an impressive skill to add to your culinary arsenal. Today, we're applying that skill to nachos – and to achieve a silky, lava-esque texture, don't try to melt your cheese in the microwave. There's also no need to bust out a slow cooker, or relent to a can of premade, hyper-processed nacho cheese from the nearest Circle-K. Those days are over, boy howdy. All it takes is a saucepan and a little patience.

Cheese is made from water, fat, salt, and milk protein (casein), and when it melts (somewhere around 150 degrees Fahrenheit), its protein molecules break apart and transform into liquid. The fat and protein molecules move through the water as the cheese melts (aka emulsification), which is responsible for the retention of a thick, luscious texture. That's why a low and slow cook is crucial to allow those crave-able little molecules to pour into every inch of your melted cheese sauce. Low heat also ensures that your delicate cheese sauce won't clump up or scorch — just be sure to stir near-constantly.

To do it, melt some butter in a heated saucepan and mix in flour and heavy cream, whisking until smooth. The result is like a sleazy béchamel. Then, just slam in some shredded or grated cheese, reduce the heat to medium-low, and stir until it's melted into a golden-hued nacho cheese sauce for the ages.