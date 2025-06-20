Make Soft And Buttery Drop Biscuits With Just 3 Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Biscuits are delightful little pastries, often with savory-forward flavor profiles, plenty of buttery tenderness, and flakiness that no other baked goods can quite compete with. When it comes to determining whether you should make drop biscuits or roll-and-cut biscuits, two big factors are how much time you have and how many ingredients you want to pull out of the pantry. If you find yourself more in the low on time, low on ingredients party, then these three-ingredient buttery drop biscuits from recipe developer Jessica Morone are just the quick fix you need.

Requiring just 25 minutes of time to make (including both prep and cook time), it's no wonder the ease and quickness of this recipe are two of Morone's favorite aspects of it. "I love that these are so easy to make and so quick," she says, adding, "There's no kneading like some biscuits, and with only 3 ingredients you can make them pretty much whenever you want." And, with the help of a food processor, the process for making tender drop biscuits requires virtually no elbow grease on your end, making this recipe an ideal one to keep in your back pocket for busy mornings or afternoons when you want a savory little treat.