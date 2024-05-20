Creamy Turkey Meatball Mushroom Soup Recipe

Mushroom soup is often used as a quick casserole starter and features as an ingredient in dishes such as creamy scalloped potatoes, chicken pot pie, and that green bean casserole that's become a Thanksgiving staple, but it doesn't always get a chance to shine on its own. Perhaps all it needs is just a little love and a few extra ingredients. Here, developer Kara Barrett is jazzing up her homemade cream of mushroom soup with the addition of some turkey meatballs. Not only do the meatballs add both flavor and texture, but they provide the protein that can transform a bowl of soup into a delicious meal.

If you want to get a head start on making this soup, Barrett advises that you can cut down on prep time by making the meatballs ahead of time. You can also pre-toast the orzo and refrigerate both ingredients until you're ready to cook the soup. Leftovers, too, should be refrigerated (freezing is not advisable as the cream might separate), but Barrett cautions that you'll need to add more liquid when you reheat the soup. As she explains, "The orzo will continue to plump and soak up liquid," which will make the soup considerably less soupy.