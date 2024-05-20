Creamy Turkey Meatball Mushroom Soup Recipe
Mushroom soup is often used as a quick casserole starter and features as an ingredient in dishes such as creamy scalloped potatoes, chicken pot pie, and that green bean casserole that's become a Thanksgiving staple, but it doesn't always get a chance to shine on its own. Perhaps all it needs is just a little love and a few extra ingredients. Here, developer Kara Barrett is jazzing up her homemade cream of mushroom soup with the addition of some turkey meatballs. Not only do the meatballs add both flavor and texture, but they provide the protein that can transform a bowl of soup into a delicious meal.
If you want to get a head start on making this soup, Barrett advises that you can cut down on prep time by making the meatballs ahead of time. You can also pre-toast the orzo and refrigerate both ingredients until you're ready to cook the soup. Leftovers, too, should be refrigerated (freezing is not advisable as the cream might separate), but Barrett cautions that you'll need to add more liquid when you reheat the soup. As she explains, "The orzo will continue to plump and soak up liquid," which will make the soup considerably less soupy.
Collect the ingredients for the creamy turkey meatball mushroom soup
For the meatballs, you'll need sourdough bread, heavy cream, ground turkey, eggs, parsley, salt, and Parmesan cheese. To make the soup itself, you will also need orzo, butter, mushrooms, fresh thyme, garlic, and stock.
Step 1: Turn on the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Soften the breadcrumbs in cream
Soak the breadcrumbs in ¼ cup heavy whipping cream for 2 minutes.
Step 3: Mix the meatballs
In a mixing bowl, combine the turkey, egg, egg yolk, 1 cup chopped parsley, the soaked bread, 1 teaspoon salt, and Parmesan.
Step 4: Scoop the meatballs
Use a cookie scoop to portion the meatballs onto a parchment-lined sheet pan about 2 inches apart.
Step 5: Shape the meatballs
Use the palms of your hands to gently roll the balls into shape.
Step 6: Cook the meatballs
Bake for 20 minutes. Set aside.
Step 7: Toast the orzo
On medium-high heat, toast the orzo in 1 tablespoon butter until the grains darken to a deep golden brown; set aside.
Step 8: Melt the remaining butter
On medium-high heat, melt the remaining 7 tablespoons butter.
Step 9: Cook the mushrooms
Saute the mushrooms with thyme, grated garlic, and 1 teaspoon salt. Reduce until most of the liquid is gone, approximately 20 minutes. Work in batches, if needed.
Step 10: Add the soup ingredients
Reduce the heat to medium, then add stock, orzo, the remaining 1 teaspoon salt, 1 cup cream, and 1 sprig thyme.
Step 11: Simmer the soup
Reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and cook, uncovered and stirring often, for about 30 minutes.
Step 12: Mix in the meatballs
Add the meatballs, cover, and simmer until warmed through, about 10 minutes. Taste for salt and add more as needed.
Step 13: Serve
Serve warm, garnished with additional Parmesan and chopped parsley or other greens, if desired.
What type of stock should you use for mushroom soup?
While the list of ingredients calls for using vegetable or mushroom stock, Barrett says that just about any stock could work. She likes using mushroom stock as she feels this " bring[s] in more of the mushroom flavor," but says she also likes using a savory chicken stock and thinks that beef stock could also be very tasty. Stock made from leftover turkey would also be a great fit since it would accentuate the turkey flavor from the meatballs.
While homemade stock is, of course, nice to have on hand and would be great to use in this recipe if you have it, Barrett finds store-bought bouillon to be handy when she doesn't have any stock on hand or the time to make it. "Don't let it stop you from making this dish," she urges, since stock or broth from a can or carton or even a reconstituted bouillon cube can all be used in a pinch.
What kinds of mushrooms work best for this soup?
As with the stock, the choice of mushrooms is entirely up to you. Barrett says, "Personally, I love the flavor of shiitake and oyster mushrooms," but these aren't your only choices. Cremini, portobello, and even the humble white button mushroom are all known as being some of the most umami-rich mushroom varieties. Pretty much any kind of mushrooms you find in the supermarket will taste great in this soup.
If at all possible, though, Barrett recommends using several different kinds of mushrooms in the soup: " I think the mix of different kinds of mushrooms and textures ... adds a nice complexity," she says. Regardless of whether you pick up whole or pre-sliced mushrooms, you don't need to do much chopping — Barrett recommends that you leave some of the smaller mushrooms whole, noting that they will shrink quite a bit as they cook.
|Calories per Serving
|392
|Total Fat
|27.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|15.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|122.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|18.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.1 g
|Total Sugars
|3.8 g
|Sodium
|397.7 mg
|Protein
|20.5 g