A Quick Casserole Starts With Cream Of Mushroom And Chicken Soups

Creamy canned mushroom and chicken soups have long been featured in recipes for quick cooking, making dinner time easy and tasty for all palettes. These tinned kitchen stars are versatile enough for a wide range of dishes, including (and especially) casseroles. Who doesn't love a down-home mix-up of proteins, veggies, starches, and warm, soupy goodness, all baked in a single baking dish? Even better, these recipes are usually ready within an hour.

Some casserole recipes call for plopping all the ingredients, including the cream of mushroom and cream of chicken soups, directly into the baking dish. Others, including our recipe for classic chicken casserole, require cooking the meat and starch separately before combining them with everything else inside the casserole pan. This is typically a good idea when components have differing cook times. In this case, the chicken gets boiled for about 15 minutes first, while the egg noodles take only five minutes to reach al dente status before heading to the oven.

Regardless of how you build a casserole, it bakes to comfort food status when infused with these two canned soups. Seasoned chefs may have perfected the art of soup-based casseroles, but developing new ideas based on personal taste and family proclivities is also fun. After all, you're creating a new generation of comfort foods using canned condensed soups popularized more than 100 years ago.