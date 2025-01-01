Comforting Ground Beef Stew With Leeks Recipe

An old-fashioned beef stew recipe may begin with beef chuck, but in these days of rising food prices, it's good to have more budget-friendly options. Such is the case with this ground beef stew from recipe developer Kara Barrett. She describes the dish as "a simple, unfussy meal that will warm you up on a cold night," and notes that it's also perfect for meal prepping. If you freeze a few single-serving portions, you can have a hearty, comforting bowl of stew in minutes when you're all worn out from shoveling snow.

What really makes this stew stand out, however, is the use of leeks. While leeks may look like big fat scallions, these unsung vegetables have a sweeter flavor. They're also quite mild and substantially sized, which allows them to bulk up a meat dish. They also pair well with potatoes in soups and stews. If you can't find leeks in the store, though, you can use onions or other vegetables in the dish. Barrett assures us that this recipe allows for a lot of leeway since the basic formula is very flexible. She calls it "a good base recipe for simple but hearty stews and soups," so you can keep changing it up all winter long.