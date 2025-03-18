This Cajun Chicken Stew Recipe Couldn't Be Easier To Make

If you are looking for a deeply comforting southern dish that is simple to assemble, look no further than this easy Cajun chicken stew recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye. Packed full of bold flavor and plenty of spice, this stew is ready to eat in just over and hour and makes a hearty dinner option for family or friends.

The base of this is stew is made using the Cajun holy trinity of onions, celery, and green peppers, an integral part of any good Cajun stew. Chicken is the protein of choice here, which first gets a searing treatment, then the oil and juices left in the pan are used to make a deep brown Cajun roux, which adds a lot of smoky rich depth that is unique to the Cajun cuisine. Finally, you'll add the vegetables and chicken back into the pot with some Cajun seasoning and plenty of stock, and then simmer until the broth is thick and the chicken is perfectly cooked and falling off the bone. Served with rice and scallions, it doesn't get much simpler or tastier than this easy Cajun chicken stew.