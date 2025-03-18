This Cajun Chicken Stew Recipe Couldn't Be Easier To Make
If you are looking for a deeply comforting southern dish that is simple to assemble, look no further than this easy Cajun chicken stew recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye. Packed full of bold flavor and plenty of spice, this stew is ready to eat in just over and hour and makes a hearty dinner option for family or friends.
The base of this is stew is made using the Cajun holy trinity of onions, celery, and green peppers, an integral part of any good Cajun stew. Chicken is the protein of choice here, which first gets a searing treatment, then the oil and juices left in the pan are used to make a deep brown Cajun roux, which adds a lot of smoky rich depth that is unique to the Cajun cuisine. Finally, you'll add the vegetables and chicken back into the pot with some Cajun seasoning and plenty of stock, and then simmer until the broth is thick and the chicken is perfectly cooked and falling off the bone. Served with rice and scallions, it doesn't get much simpler or tastier than this easy Cajun chicken stew.
Gather the ingredients for this easy Cajun chicken stew
To begin this easy Cajun chicken stew, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want onion, celery, and green bell peppers to make the Cajun holy trinity base for this stew. You will additionally need olive oil, a mixture of bone-in chicken thighs and drumsticks, all-purpose flour, Cajun seasoning, chicken broth, salt and pepper, and scallions to garnish the finished dish.
Step 1: Heat a pan
Step 2: Saute the vegetables
Step 3: Set vegetables aside
Step 4: Add more oil
Step 5: Season the chicken
Step 6: Brown the chicken
Step 7: Form a roux
Step 8: Cook to make Cajun roux
Step 9: Add the vegetables and Cajun seasoning
Step 10: Add chicken stock
Step 11: Add the chicken
Step 12: Simmer
Step 13: Serve
Easy Cajun Chicken Stew Recipe
Hearty and rich in flavor - yet super easy to make - this Cajun chicken stew is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner.
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 white onion, diced
- 1 stalk celery, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 8 chicken thighs and drumsticks, bone in and skin on
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
- 2 ½ cups chicken broth
- ½ cup scallions, chopped
Directions
- Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large, deep pan over medium heat.
- Add the diced onion, celery, and green bell pepper, sauteing for 10 to 12 minutes until the vegetables have softened.
- Remove the vegetables from the pan and set aside.
- Increase the temperature to a medium-high heat and add the remaining oil.
- Season the chicken well with salt and pepper.
- Brown the chicken pieces in batches for 5 to 6 minutes each until golden, then remove from the pan and set aside.
- Turn down the heat to medium-low. Add the flour to the juices and oil in the pan to form a roux.
- Keep stirring continuously for 10 to 15 minutes until the roux has darkened in color to a chocolate brown.
- Add the sauteed vegetables to the pan along with the Cajun seasoning. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add the chicken stock to the pan.
- Return the chicken pieces to the pan.
- Once the stew is simmering, leave to cook for 40 to 45 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through.
- Serve the stew topped with scallions.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,023
|Total Fat
|60.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|14.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|455.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.4 g
|Total Sugars
|4.9 g
|Sodium
|1,738.2 mg
|Protein
|94.5 g
How can I customize this Cajun chicken stew?
This easy Cajun chicken stew recipe is wonderful cooked just as it is, or it can be adapted to give you a variety of different versions so you can always keep things fresh. This recipe uses bone-in and skin-on chicken to add heaps of rich meaty flavor, but for convenience these can be swapped out for boneless chicken thighs. If you would like to add a little more protein, andouille sausage adds a spicy Cajun flavor to the stew alongside the chicken, or you can add some fresh shrimp toward the end of the cooking time for something a little different.
To infuse this stew with a little more Cajun flare, try adding some red beans, field peas, or black-eyed peas into the mixture. If you are looking for a little more color and freshness, adding some chopped vegetables like okra, carrots, or corn all make great options to keep this stew true to its Cajun roots.
What should I serve with this Cajun chicken stew?
This Cajun stew is best enjoyed with a starchy side that will soak up all the delicious broth from the stew. If you want to keep things super simple, a serving of plain boiled rice works wonderfully, absorbing the liquids and allowing the flavors of the stew to stand out. For a little more Cajun flare, try adding some red beans to the rice, or, if you want a rice side dish that will stand out, some Cajun dirty rice will do the trick. For a slightly less traditional, yet equally delicious side option, super creamy mashed potatoes or pan-fried potatoes work wonderfully. Another option is to enjoy the stew with a side of crusty bread, which will also work well to soak up all of that brothy goodness.
For a distinctly southern side, this Tennessee onions medley will add a unique spin. The sweetness of the onions mixed with the tang of cheese would add a different yet deliciously complementary set of flavors to the plate. Adding some stewed greens, corn, carrots, or cabbage will add color and nutrients to your plate, or some simple steamed green beans or broccoli alternatively work just as well.