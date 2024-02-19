How To Determine When To Make Drop Biscuits Vs Roll-And-Cut

As one of the most beloved recipes in the American South, biscuits are the buttery, indulgent quick breads that can be incorporated into every meal and snack. While biscuits distinguish themselves from other types of bread with their high-fat content and lack of yeast, there are also different types of biscuits. Two well-known types, drop and roll-and-cut biscuits, refer to the techniques used to form them. These distinct preparation styles result in markedly different textures, which play a big role in how to determine which type to use.

Drop biscuits have a more fluid batter and are made by simply scooping the batter out of the mixing bowl and dropping it onto a baking sheet. Roll-and-cut biscuits have a firmer, more compact dough rolled out and cut into flat-topped circles. Drop biscuits have a dense, crusty, and crumbly consistency, whereas roll-and-cut biscuits are light, fluffy, and flaky.

Since roll-and-cut biscuits hold their shape better and have a fluffier crumb, they'd work best for biscuit sandwiches and as a flaky topping for pot pies or casseroles. They'll remain intact containers for sandwich ingredients and a light, flaky contrast to rich, heavy casserole fillings. Drop biscuits' hefty and crumbly texture makes them more suited to eat on their own with a drizzle of honey or butter. Their crusty, crumbly texture also helps them absorb and blend seamlessly into a creamy, chewy sausage gravy. They're also a common foundation for strawberry shortcake.