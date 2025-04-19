The Bonus In Aldi's Return Policy That Makes It Totally Worth The Hassle

Aldi is best known for its lightning-fast cashiers, the so-called "aisle of shame," and no membership or loyalty card programs. But a lesser-known fact is that over 90% of the store's products are actually from its private labels. Yup, Aldi has quite a long list of its own brands, covering everything from cookies to wine — look no further than the sommelier's ranking of 10 private-label Aldi wines if you don't believe us. The store is very serious about expanding and capitalizing on its own products. So serious, in fact, that many of these products come with a special guarantee called "Twice as Nice." If you're unhappy with a product that's covered by this guarantee, Aldi will offer you both a refund and a replacement.

Aldi includes a blue "Twice as Nice" logo (as seen below) on the back of eligible items because there are some limitations to this policy: It only applies to food items from Aldi brands and is exclusive to returns made because of poor quality. That means, if you purchase a certain food item from an Aldi brand and find that its quality has disappointed you, you may ask for the "Twice as Nice" guarantee. Keep in mind, however, that non-food items are not covered by this policy, even if they're from an Aldi brand. Alcohol items aren't covered either, nor are returns unrelated to quality issues.